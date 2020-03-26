Coping With A Pandemic: Berkeley Law's Erwin Chemerinsky

Erwin Chemerinsky

As self-isolation and social distancing become the norm during the COVID-19 pandemic, Law360 is hearing from people around the business and legal community. Today's perspective comes from Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of Berkeley School of Law, University of California.

My law school, like all, has faced the need to transition to entirely online education starting March 10. The transition has been remarkably smooth and students have been effusive in praising their professors. But it also has reminded me that distance learning is no substitute for being in the classroom together.

Our building has been closed since March 17. A crucial challenge has been to try and maintain a community while everyone is kept apart. I worry about the health of my faculty, staff and students. I worry about those in our community who are significantly burdened by all of this. It is a key reason that we shifted all grading to Credit/No Credit this semester.

My wife and I have been "sheltering in place" since March 16 when the order was issued in our county to do so. We have left the house only for trips to the grocery store for essentials. Our children and grandchildren are in other cities and we have been having FaceTime conversations with them on a regular basis.

Our faculty has had a wonderful exchange online, sharing tips for effective teaching over Zoom and by distance learning.

