UK Cos. Get 3-Month Extension To File Annual Accounts

Law360, London (March 25, 2020, 9:04 AM GMT) -- Businesses in Britain will be given an extra three months to file their annual accounts to help them avoid penalties as they deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the government said Wednesday. British businesses will be able to apply for a three-month extension to the deadline for filing accounts as coronavirus bring much of Britain to a halt. (AP) The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy announced that British institutions will be able to apply for a three-month extension to the deadline for filing accounts to Companies House, the government’s registrar of businesses. There are approximately 4.3 million...

