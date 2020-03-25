EU Tells Banks To Be Flexible In Reflecting Loan Defaults

Law360, London (March 25, 2020, 1:15 PM GMT) -- Banks must take a flexible approach when they reflect loans that have not been repaid in their accounts during the coronavirus outbreak, European Union regulators said Wednesday as they sought to stop lenders setting aside too much cash during the crisis. The European Securities and Markets Authority told EU lenders that a 2018 accounting standard, known as IFRS 9, provides flexibility for banks as they seek to reflect the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in their books. This means they will not have to make large increases in the next financial year to their provisioning, which is the amount they set...

