Mitsubishi, Chubu Pay €4.1B For Dutch Renewable Energy Co.

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 11:29 AM EDT) -- Mitsubishi and Chubu Electric Power have agreed to buy Dutch energy company Eneco for €4.1 billion ($4.5 billion), the companies said Wednesday, in a deal that is meant to enable Eneco to push forward with implementing its sustainable energy strategy. The transaction sees a consortium featuring Mitsubishi Corp. and Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc. scooping up Eneco Groep NV through an entity called Diamond Chubu Europe BV, according to a statement. Mitsubishi and Chubu were selected as preferred bidders for Eneco back in November. On Wednesday, the companies completed their deal for the business, netting necessary approvals from governmental authorities in...

