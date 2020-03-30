Qualcomm's Ex-Antitrust Chief Gets Virtual Start At Axinn

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 10:29 AM EDT) -- When seasoned antitrust attorney Koren Wong-Ervin imagined her first week as a partner at Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider LLP, she pictured lunches and mixers with her new colleagues — but instead, she’ll be video conferencing into meetings from the safety of her Washington, D.C., home. Starting a new gig during a pandemic strips away much of the normal experience one might come to expect during their first days on the job, but Wong-Ervin — who is making her way to the firm from Qualcomm, where she headed their antitrust strategy — said Axinn is doing a great job under the circumstances....

