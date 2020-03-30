Ex-Defender Sues Fed. Judiciary Over Harassment Handling

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A former assistant federal public defender has sued the top administrative offices of the federal judiciary and their leaders, alleging they mishandled her report about a supervisor's harassment with an indifferent response. As a result of the harassment and the judiciary's failure to address it, the public defender says she had no choice but to resign in March 2019. The public defender, identified only as Jane Roe, subsequently accepted a clerkship with the Fourth Circuit but said her career and personal life have suffered irreparable harm. "Because of defendants' actions, Roe lost a career she cherished and her calling to serve...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS