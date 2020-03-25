Laminates Maker API Americas Gets Nod For $6M Ch. 11 Sale

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday gave his nod to the $6 million Chapter 11 sale of some assets of API Americas Inc., a Kansas-based company that makes laminate and foil products. During a teleconference, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said he was pleased that stakeholders were able to settle issues so the sale can move forward and commended counsel for its work given tricky logistical issues due to the coronavirus crisis. The judge said he would sign off on the sale order once a finalized version is submitted to the court. Given that things have taken a “turn for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS