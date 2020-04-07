Minimizing Lender Risk In Health Care Finance

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Health care spending is projected to grow by 5.5% annually, reaching nearly $6 trillion by 2027.[1] This growth may create lucrative financing opportunities for lenders. However, health care financing loans pose unique challenges absent from other financing transactions. Health care loans are typically secured by traditional forms of collateral such as real property, equipment and private insurance receivables. Lenders tend to be very familiar with the methods used to secure these forms of collateral. However, health care loans also include a more elusive form of collateral: government-paid health care receivables. These create uncertainty for lenders due to the complex and limited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS