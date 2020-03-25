Andrus Wagstaff 401(k) Participant Ends Nationwide Fee Suit

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Nationwide Life Insurance and a former employee at mass tort firm Andrus Wagstaff PC have agreed to settle her 401(k) suit, six months after a federal judge rejected a bid to certify sweeping classes that would have covered thousands of retirement plans and plan sponsors, according to a Wednesday filing. In a brief filing, Andrus Wagstaff PC 401(k) plan participant Theresa Brown, the national mass tort law firm and Nationwide Life Insurance Co. told an Ohio federal court that they all agreed to toss the case with prejudice. They said the parties reached a confidential deal to resolve the case, but...

