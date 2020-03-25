Miffed Client Alleges Malpractice By Pot-Smoking Attorneys

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A man who hired a Southern California law firm to help him acquire a cannabis dispensary license slapped the firm with a legal malpractice suit in California state court Wednesday that claimed the attorneys smoked pot during business meetings and overcharged him for "untimely incompetent legal services." Los Angeles resident Michael J. Healy says he retained attorneys Lisa F. Selan and Robert E. Selan of the Selan Law Firm to help him obtain a license to dispense cannabis, but the firm failed to provide him with an official retainer agreement, never provided receipts for the payments he made to them and didn't...

