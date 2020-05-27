Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar: Berger Montague's Eric L. Cramer

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The chairman of Philly-based Berger Montague was in California to represent direct buyers accusing capacitor manufacturers of a price-fixing conspiracy when a San Francisco federal court decided to suspend all jury proceedings following the coronavirus outbreak. Eric L. Cramer Berger Montague Why He Likes Being An Attorney: "I like that I can use the law and represent clients to right wrongs and recompense victims." Eric Cramer, who is co-trial counsel for direct buyers of capacitors, spent nearly three months prepping experts to testify and be cross-examined by opposing counsel for the now-suspended trial at the federal court in San Francisco....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS