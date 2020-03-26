Lloyd's Sees Potential Virus Impact On 14 Insurance Lines

Law360, London (March 26, 2020, 3:22 PM GMT) -- Lloyd’s of London expects coronavirus claims to hit up to 14 different business lines this year, ranging from event cancellation to medical malpractice, and will publish early loss estimates in May. In a media call on Thursday, chief executive John Neal said early losses could revolve around cancellation or postponement of major events like tennis tournament Wimbledon, the Glastonbury music festival or the Tokyo Olympics. Neal said though that Lloyd’s was not as big a player in the event cancellation insurance market as Swiss Re, which last week said it could face $250 million in claims from a cancellation of the...

