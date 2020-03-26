UK Watchdog Probes Elanco’s Dog Ear Treatment Deal

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- U.K. antitrust regulators opened an investigation Thursday into Elanco's planned $135 million sale of a treatment for ear infections in dogs, reached so it could get its anticipated purchase of Bayer AG's animal health business approved. The country's Competition and Markets Authority announced that it was looking into the expected acquisition of the Osurnia business of Elanco Animal Health Inc. by Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC because it might cause antitrust concerns. Osurnia is a treatment for otitis externa in dogs. Elanco said in August it had reached a $7.6 billion deal to buy Bayer's animal health business, but the agreement must still...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS