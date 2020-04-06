15 Minutes With Grubhub's General Counsel

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 12:46 PM EDT) -- Amid the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, the main focus at Grubhub is prioritizing the health and safety of the company's diners, drivers, restaurant partners and employees, general counsel Maggie Drucker said. Maggie Drucker Currently: Senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, Grubhub Previously: Senior vice president and senior deputy general counsel, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc. Law school: New York University School of Law "We have daily meetings that address health and safety issues and the business impact of COVID-19, including how we can best serve our diners and how we can help our restaurants, and much of the day is spent implementing the outcome...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS