NY Judge Faces Removal For Abusing Power, Other Misdeeds

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A judicial disciplinary panel on Thursday said a downstate New York judge accused of repeated misconduct during his tenure should be stripped of his robe for abusing his authority to incarcerate and detain people, in addition to a long list of other misdeeds. Judge Michael F. McGuire, who has served as an acting Supreme Court and family court justice as well as a county and surrogate court judge in Sullivan County since 2011, improperly held litigants in contempt and ordered them handcuffed and jailed, berated and verbally abused staff and parties in his courtroom, wrongly moonlighted as a lawyer and took...

