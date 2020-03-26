Worker's Firing For Texting About Pay Was Illegal, NLRB Says

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Delaware-based company that runs a summer camp violated federal labor law by banning workers from discussing their wages and firing one of them for exchanging text messages that discussed pay concerns, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled. The Ground Zero Foundation violated the National Labor Relations Act by firing camp counselor Stefanie Hamill for asking her colleagues about the company's policy of rounding work hours and then raising those issues with her managers, Administrative Law Judge Robert A. Giannasi ruled Wednesday. While the company argued Hamill's dismissal was fueled by her thumbing her nose at company policy and airing personal gripes with...

