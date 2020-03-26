Enviros End Suit Over Miami Nuke Plant Pollution

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups settled their suit against Florida Power & Light Co. over claims its Turkey Point nuclear plant near Miami was polluting the surrounding waters, according to court filings Thursday. U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles signed off on a stipulated dismissal that provides scant details about the terms of the agreement, court records show. The decision closes out litigation brought by the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, the Tropical Audubon Society and Friends of the Everglades, which claimed discharges from the NextEra Energy Inc. unit's nuclear power plant's cooling canal system violated groundwater and surface water standards under the Clean...

