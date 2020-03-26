Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Accuses Rite Aid Regional Vice Prez Of Insider Trading

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claimed on Thursday that a longtime employee of pharmacy chain Rite Aid Corp. engaged in insider trading in January 2017 when he discovered that the company's merger with Walgreens would likely miss a deadline.

In a civil enforcement action filed in Pennsylvania federal court, the SEC accused Rite Aid employee David M. Mahan of selling off more than $650,000 in company shares the day before its stock price fell.

"Mahan knew or was reckless in not knowing that he was prohibited from trading based on this information, but he traded anyway, liquidating all of his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!