SEC Accuses Rite Aid Regional Vice Prez Of Insider Trading

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claimed on Thursday that a longtime employee of pharmacy chain Rite Aid Corp. engaged in insider trading in January 2017 when he discovered that the company's merger with Walgreens would likely miss a deadline. In a civil enforcement action filed in Pennsylvania federal court, the SEC accused Rite Aid employee David M. Mahan of selling off more than $650,000 in company shares the day before its stock price fell. "Mahan knew or was reckless in not knowing that he was prohibited from trading based on this information, but he traded anyway, liquidating all of his...

