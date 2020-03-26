Power Plant Says Permit Didn't Spell Out River Temp Test Site

Law360, Pittsburgh (March 26, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A coal-fired power plant operator told a Pennsylvania federal judge Thursday that it couldn’t have violated its state permit for discharging heated wastewater into the Allegheny River because the permit didn’t require it to monitor the river temperature or indicate where to measure the water. Alana Fortna of Babst Calland Clements & Zomnir PC, representing GenOn Power Midwest LP, said the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for the Cheswick Power Station contained a condition that the power plant couldn’t change the temperature of the river by more than two degrees in an hour, but it contained no requirements that the...

