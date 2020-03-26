Gambling Giant's GC Will Forgo Pay To Weather COVID-19

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The general counsel of video gambling giant Accel Entertainment Inc. is giving up his base salary along with two other top executives in an effort to secure the company's bottom line during a shutdown of all video gambling terminals in Illinois due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a Wednesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, general counsel and chief compliance officer Derek Harmer will forgo 100% of his base salary along with the company's CEO and chief financial officer until video gambling terminals are allowed to return. All the gambling terminals in the state are shut down until at...

