Mont. Forest Project Must Address Impact On Wolverines

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge has granted a partial win to two conservation groups challenging a U.S. Forest Service logging and thinning project at a forest next to Yellowstone National Park, agreeing that the government failed to analyze how wolverines would be impacted. U.S. Judge Dana L. Christensen wrote in her March 26 ruling that the proposed North Hebgen Project at the Custer-Gallatin National Forest encompasses protected areas for endangered species and that the agency violated federal environmental laws. When the Forest Service in 2015 amended a so-called forest plan for the area, which was put in place in part to protect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS