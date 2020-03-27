Danish Regulator Tells Insurer Gefion To Stop New Business

Law360, London (March 27, 2020, 11:16 AM GMT) -- Denmark's financial watchdog has ordered struggling insurer Gefion to stop writing new business or processing renewals, after ruling that its recovery plan was not sufficient to protect customers. The Financial Services Authority said on Thursday that the order would stay in place until the company could get enough money to be able to meet its capital requirements under Europe’s solvency regulations. The order comes after the FSA ordered Gefion in January to stop expanding its business, warning there were “serious liquidity problems” as the company’s solvency ratio fell to 49%. Insurers are required to keep ratios of more 100%, which indicates...

