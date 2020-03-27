Insurers Urged To Oppose N. Ireland Payout Rate Change

Law360, London (March 27, 2020, 3:21 PM GMT) -- Insurers are being urged by legal advisers to put pressure on the government in Northern Ireland over plans to alter the rate at which compensation pay-outs are made to people who have suffered serious injury. Insurance law firm Horwich Farrelly said on Friday it is coordinating responses from the industry to what is likely to be a closed-door government consultation on the changes. The move comes after Northern Ireland Justice Minister Naomi Long suggested at the beginning of March that the territory’s “discount rate” could be amended from 2.5% to minus 1.75%. Long has written to insurers setting out the reasons...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS