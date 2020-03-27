Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lab Demands DOJ Reveal 'Secret' Cannabis Research Policy

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- An Arizona cannabis research lab has sued the U.S. Department of Justice for records regarding the slow rollout of the federal government’s research cannabis growing program, suggesting the agency may have held up approvals to stall research supporting reclassification of marijuana.

The Scottsdale Research Institute told an Arizona federal court Wednesday that the Trump administration used a “spurious reinterpretation” of a decades-old international treaty to deliberately block the growing program from going forward. The logjam showed signs of breaking last week, but now Scottsdale wants to peel back the curtain on the alleged “secrecy and delay” that held up the program for years. ...

