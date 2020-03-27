Don't Miss It: Sidley, Latham Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed multiple deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Sidley and Latham. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Fried Frank Helps iCON Infrastructure Grab $1.9B for Latest Fund Independent investment firm iCON Infrastructure, guided by Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP, has clinched its latest flagship fund after bringing in $1.9 billion from limited partners, with plans to target investments in privately held infrastructure assets in Europe and North America. The fund, called iCON V, surpassed its initial $1.8 billion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS