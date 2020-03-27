Insurers Tell Justices Fed. Circ. Rule Will Keep Drug Prices Up

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A trade organization representing health insurers is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Federal Circuit rule on when patent infringement can be found under the doctrine of equivalents, warning that it will only exacerbate the rising drug costs in the country. America's Health Insurance Plans on Thursday asked the justices to take up petitions filed by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Pfizer unit Hospira Inc., targeting the same line of Federal Circuit rulings. R Street Institute, a think tank with conservative and libertarian leanings, also urged the justices to take up the petitions, along with a third filed by CJ...

