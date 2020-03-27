Canada's TorQuest Wraps Up 5th PE Fund With $974M In Tow

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 1:38 PM EDT) -- Canadian private equity firm TorQuest Partners LLC said Friday that it has clinched its fifth flagship fund after securing CA$1.375 billion ($974.2 million) from limited partners, with plans to target middle market companies in North America. The fund, called TorQuest Partners Fund V, was significantly oversubscribed, surpassed its original target of CA$1.1 billion, and closed at its hard cap, according to a statement. The investor base includes public and private pension plans, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and family offices. Eric Berke, managing partner at TorQuest, said in the press release that “all of us at TorQuest very...

