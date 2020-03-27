Jushi Can't Stop Harvest's Acquisition Of Fla. Medical Pot Co.

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A Colorado state appellate panel won’t let cannabis dispensary operator Jushi intervene in a medical marijuana business’ $65 million sale to Harvest Health & Recreation. The panel on Thursday rejected Jushi’s bid to revive its suit against medical marijuana company San Felasco Nurseries seeking to stop San Felasco's acquisition. While a franchise agreement between San Felasco and Jushi gives Jushi a first shot at buying San Felasco, another clause clearly bans claims brought by either side after April 8, 2018, the panel said. Jushi’s suit was filed in June 2018, or about two months too late per the contract's “agreed limitations” clause, the...

