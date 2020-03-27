All Arthrex Parties Back Feds' Stay Bid For High Court Appeal

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Both the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and Arthrex have asked the Federal Circuit to stay its mandate in litigation in which a panel found that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are unconstitutionally appointed, saying at least one appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is in the works. Arthrex Inc. confirmed Friday that it’s working on a Supreme Court petition, and the federal government on Thursday said the solicitor general may decide to appeal as well, so a stay is in order. The final party in the case, Smith & Nephew Inc., consented to the request. “It makes no sense...

