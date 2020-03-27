IP Hires: Gibson Dunn, Maynard Cooper, Burns & Levinson

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 11:36 AM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn has boosted its life sciences team with a Goodwin partner who does intellectual property transactions, Maynard Cooper has hired an IP litigator from Jones Day and Burns & Levinson brought on an IP pro in Boston from White & Case. Here are the details on these notable IP hires. Gibson Dunn Nabs Life Sciences Deals Attorney From Goodwin Karen Spindler Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has hired former Goodwin Procter LLP partner Karen Spindler, who handles corporate transactions for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Spindler, who advises clients in the life sciences industry on commercial and intellectual property transactional matters, joined...

