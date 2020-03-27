CBD Co. Can't Shake Topical Cream Maker's Trade Secret Suit

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A CBD brand has lost its bid to kill a suit claiming it was part of a conspiracy to steal a formula for a hemp-based topical cream, with a Florida federal judge ruling the cream maker's claims of trade secret theft are strong enough to go forward. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks said Thursday that Healthcare Resources Management Group LLC could go ahead with its suit against Medterra CBD, despite Medterra's contention that Healthcare Resources hadn't sufficiently alleged that Medterra stole the formula for the topical cream. "Medterra's continued use of plaintiff's trade secret qualifies as misappropriation because Medterra uses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS