Kelley Kronenberg Accused Of Shorting Italian Atty's Pay

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Kelley Kronenberg PA stiffed an Italian attorney on tens of thousands of dollars in pay after messing up his work visa and not paying him for the work he performed while in Italy, the lawyer contended Friday in Florida federal court. After the law firm bungled the renewal of Alberto Polimeni's work visa, Kelley Kronenberg and the attorney agreed that he would return to Italy and work remotely while the situation was remedied and that he would be compensated based on his regular $75,000 annual salary, according to the lawyer's complaint in the Southern District of Florida. The firm sent Polimeni...

