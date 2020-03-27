DC Circ. Won't Let Utility Claw Back $38M In Tax Costs

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday backed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's refusal to let Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. recover approximately $38 million in tax-related costs from ratepayers, saying the agency reasonably explained why the Maryland utility's request wasn't consistent with FERC's tax policies. Exelon Corp. unit BG&E had challenged FERC's rejection of a 2016 rate proposal that sought to recover the money from future ratepayers for costs the utility racked up between 2006 and 2015 for which consumers were never charged. FERC said BG&E's proposal violated requirements laid out in FERC Order No. 144, which implements the agency's tax normalization...

