The Attys And Legal Logic Behind Stay-At-Home Orders

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Usually, the Philadelphia city solicitor’s office handles government contracts and regulatory compliance. Its attorneys write bills and defend the city against lawsuits. But lately, its lawyers have been deciding which Philadelphians can leave their homes. A March 17 emergency order restricting nonessential business activities marked the city’s first attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That order was the brainchild of City Solicitor Marcel Pratt and Mayor Jim Kenney, as well as health, commerce and public safety officials. A week later, they collaborated again on a broader order, requiring residents to stay at home...

