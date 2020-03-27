HHS Can't Appeal True Health Medicare Reimbursement Order

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Friday tossed the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' appeal of a bankruptcy court's order requiring that the federal government resume Medicare payments to bankrupt medical testing company True Health Diagnostics LLC, finding that it's too early to appeal. In a memorandum order, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews rejected HHS' argument that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey's August ruling was a final order. The bankruptcy judge had ruled that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services must resume reimbursement payments to True Health after its Chapter 11 filing. HHS argued that it didn't...

