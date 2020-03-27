Lucky's Market Concludes Ch. 11 Auctions With $29M In Sales

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt health food retailer Lucky’s Market announced nearly $29 million in asset sales Friday after the conclusion of seven auctions identified winning bidders for its store locations and distribution center. In a series of filings, Lucky’s Market said grocery store chain Publix Inc. wasn’t challenged on its $11.5 million bid for five of the debtor’s Florida store locations and was named the winning bidder, representing the largest transaction to emerge from the competitive sale processes approved by the court Aldi Inc.’s $7.8 million bid for six other Florida stores won the auction for those assets, and another group of five stores...

