Stuck In Quarantine? Listen To These Law360 Podcasts

The Year (And The Decade) In Review
With 2020 mostly on pause for now, it’s a great time to catch up on everything that happened at the Supreme Court in 2018 and 2019, with the help of special guests like former Solicitor General Neal Katyal. Or, listen to our decade-ending show, recaping all the legal happenings of the 2010s.
- Ep. 61: 2018 Supreme Court Recap - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher
- Ep. 111: 2019 Supreme Court Recap - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher
- Ep. 134: 2010s Decade-In-Review - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher
The Business Of Law
Is the billable hour causing a mental health crisis? Is rural America deprived of lawyers? Are law students at elite schools forcing change at top firms? If you want to explose these questions facing the legal industry, give these episodes a listen.
- Ep. 129: Yoga Won't Fix The Billable Hour - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher
- Ep. 89: No Country For Old Lawyers - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher
- Ep. 141: When Law Students Unite, BigLaw Listens - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher
Bad Times In BigLaw
From the sudden collapses of LeClairRyan and Sedgwick to a sexting scandal that toppled Latham’s longtime leader, these are the inside stories of some terrible, horrible, no good, very bad days in BigLaw.
- Ep. 38: The Decline And Fall Of Sedgwick LLP - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher
- Ep. 116: Down Goes LeClairRyan - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher
- Ep. 46: Inside The Downfall Of Latham's Chairman - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher
Why Are All The Partners Men?
Lawyers are on the frontlines of the fight for gender diversity, both in their own law firms and in the industries they represent. Remember when actress Francese McDormand urged Hollywood to start using “inclusion riders?” We chatted with the lawyer who created them.
- Ep. 106: Will The Glass Ceiling Ever Break? - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher
- Ep. 99: Pay At Jones Day Is Opaque, On Purpose - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher
- Ep. 92: Legacy Of Hollywood’s ‘Inclusion Rider’ - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher
The Best In Legal Movies, TV Shows and Music
To celebrate the Oscars, Emmys and Grammys, we’ve given out our own awards on the best in law-related media. If you want to avoid the news by hearing us talk about “My Cousin Vinny,” “The Wire,” or Jay-Z's lesson on the Fourth Amendment, these are the shows for you.
- Ep. 43: Oscar Special - The Best In Legal Movies - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher
- Ep. 71: Emmy Special - The Best In Legal Television - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher
- Ep. 137: Grammy Special - Law360’s Legal Mixtape - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher
