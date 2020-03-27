Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Podcast

Stuck In Quarantine? Listen To These Law360 Podcasts

 

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- If you’re stuck social distancing, Law360’s Pro Say podcast has nearly 150 episodes for you to enjoy. Don’t know where to start? Here are five curated Pro Say playlists, including our yearly Supreme Court recaps, the sudden collapse of BigLaw giants, the best in legal movies and much more.

The Year (And The Decade) In Review


With 2020 mostly on pause for now, it’s a great time to catch up on everything that happened at the Supreme Court in 2018 and 2019, with the help of special guests like former Solicitor General Neal Katyal. Or, listen to our decade-ending show, recaping all the legal happenings of the 2010s.



The Business Of Law


Is the billable hour causing a mental health crisis? Is rural America deprived of lawyers? Are law students at elite schools forcing change at top firms? If you want to explose these questions facing the legal industry, give these episodes a listen.



Bad Times In BigLaw


From the sudden collapses of LeClairRyan and Sedgwick to a sexting scandal that toppled Latham’s longtime leader, these are the inside stories of some terrible, horrible, no good, very bad days in BigLaw.



Why Are All The Partners Men?


Lawyers are on the frontlines of the fight for gender diversity, both in their own law firms and in the industries they represent. Remember when actress Francese McDormand urged Hollywood to start using “inclusion riders?” We chatted with the lawyer who created them.



The Best In Legal Movies, TV Shows and Music


To celebrate the Oscars, Emmys and Grammys, we’ve given out our own awards on the best in law-related media. If you want to avoid the news by hearing us talk about “My Cousin Vinny,” “The Wire,” or Jay-Z's lesson on the Fourth Amendment, these are the shows for you.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.

View comments

Useful Tools & Links

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!