Stuck In Quarantine? Listen To These Law360 Podcasts

The Year (And The Decade) In Review

Ep. 61: 2018 Supreme Court Recap - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher

Ep. 111: 2019 Supreme Court Recap - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher

Ep. 134: 2010s Decade-In-Review - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher





The Business Of Law

Ep. 129: Yoga Won't Fix The Billable Hour - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher

- Ep. 89: No Country For Old Lawyers - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher



Ep. 141: When Law Students Unite, BigLaw Listens - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher





Bad Times In BigLaw

Ep. 38: The Decline And Fall Of Sedgwick LLP - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher



Ep. 116: Down Goes LeClairRyan - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher



Ep. 46: Inside The Downfall Of Latham's Chairman - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher





Why Are All The Partners Men?





The Best In Legal Movies, TV Shows and Music

Ep. 43: Oscar Special - The Best In Legal Movies - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher



Ep. 71: Emmy Special - The Best In Legal Television - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher



Ep. 137: Grammy Special - Law360’s Legal Mixtape - Apple - Spotify - Stitcher

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- If you’re stuck social distancing, Law360’s Pro Say podcast has nearly 150 episodes for you to enjoy. Don’t know where to start? Here are five curated Pro Say playlists, including our yearly Supreme Court recaps, the sudden collapse of BigLaw giants, the best in legal movies and much more.With 2020 mostly on pause for now, it’s a great time to catch up on everything that happened at the Supreme Court in 2018 and 2019, with the help of special guests like former Solicitor General Neal Katyal. Or, listen to our decade-ending show, recaping all the legal happenings of the 2010s.Is the billable hour causing a mental health crisis? Is rural America deprived of lawyers? Are law students at elite schools forcing change at top firms? If you want to explose these questions facing the legal industry, give these episodes a listen.From the sudden collapses of LeClairRyan and Sedgwick to a sexting scandal that toppled Latham’s longtime leader, these are the inside stories of some terrible, horrible, no good, very bad days in BigLaw.Lawyers are on the frontlines of the fight for gender diversity, both in their own law firms and in the industries they represent. Remember when actress Francese McDormand urged Hollywood to start using “inclusion riders?” We chatted with the lawyer who created them.To celebrate the Oscars, Emmys and Grammys, we’ve given out our own awards on the best in law-related media. If you want to avoid the news by hearing us talk about “My Cousin Vinny,” “The Wire,” or Jay-Z's lesson on the Fourth Amendment, these are the shows for you.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.