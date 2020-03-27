Utilitarian Chicken Feeder Trade Dress Not Protected: 4th Circ.

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- While livestock equipment manufacturer Hog Slat Inc. does not dispute that it copied CTB Inc.'s chicken feeder, CTB can't assert trade dress claims against its rival because its own expired patent acknowledged that the design is dictated by the feeder's utilitarian aims, the Fourth Circuit affirmed Friday. In a unanimous, published decision, the three-judge panel backed Hog Slat's North Carolina federal court win, in which the lower court knocked out CTB's claims of trade dress infringement over an apparent knockoff of its C2 Plus chicken feeder. After CTB's utility patent, U.S. Patent No. 5,092,274, expired, it got trade dress protection for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS