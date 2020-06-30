Justices Strike Down Montana's Religious Tax Credit Ban

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 10:17 AM EDT) -- The Montana Supreme Court's decision abolishing a scholarship program granting tax credits for donations to private schools, including religious ones, violated the U.S. Constitution, the U.S. Supreme Court held Tuesday. The U.S. Supreme Court by a 5-4 vote overturned a Montana Supreme Court ruling that eliminated a state scholarship tax credit program. The state court ruling came after parents were denied access to the program to defray the costs of sending their children to a religious private school. (AP) In an opinion authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the justices ruled in a 5-4 vote in favor of the parents who sued...

