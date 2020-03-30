Stock Exchanges Warn Short-Selling Bans Fuel Uncertainty

Law360, London (March 30, 2020, 12:59 PM BST) -- A trade body representing major global stock exchanges on Monday criticized moves by regulators to ban short-selling of shares, arguing that the practice creates uncertainty in financial markets. Exchanges including London and Germany's Deutsche Boerse, pictured, have warned that bans on short-selling of shares can worsen market moves. (AP) Regulators in Spain, Italy, France and Belgium have imposed temporary restrictions on the practice of placing bets that a share price will fall, as they try to put the brakes on plunging stock prices. But the World Federation of Exchanges warned that such bans can exacerbate market moves. “Banning short-selling interferes with price...

