UK Can’t Do It Alone In Financial Services, MPs Tell Gov’t

Law360, London (March 30, 2020, 4:23 PM BST) -- The U.K. government must work to stabilize future relationships with the European Union’s financial services sector, a parliamentary committee has urged after finding that Britain will suffer if the bloc suddenly withdraws its market access. The House of Lords EU Financial Affairs Subcommittee on Friday wrote to Chancellor Rishi Sunak to urge the government to engage in structured talks with the EU in order to support access to financial services across the Channel. The subcommittee has been gathering evidence from regulators, banks and insurers to help carve out a place for the finance industry in the international arena after the Brexit...

