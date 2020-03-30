Competition Watchdog Raises Concerns Over Fintech Merger

Law360, London (March 30, 2020, 6:05 PM BST) -- Britain’s competition watchdog said Monday that a merger of two companies that provide technology platforms to wealth managers raises competition concerns and could result in higher prices and fewer options for consumers. The Competition and Markets Authority said Scottish technology provider FNZ (Australia) Bidco Pty. Ltd.'s acquisition of GBST Holdings Ltd., a financial technology company based in Brisbane, Australia, could result in a loss of competition. “Investment software is critical to the operation of retail investment platforms which are used by many investors in the U.K.,” said Joel Bamford, senior director of mergers at the CMA. He added that the watchdog...

