PTAB Upholds Patent For Solar-Powered Light

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has upheld all claims in a patent covering a LuminAID Lab LLC inflatable solar-powered light, saying that the printed publications MPOWERD Inc. used to try to invalidate the 2016 patent don't qualify as prior art. The Feb. 25 final written decision, which was unsealed Friday, says that the claimed invention was conceived of and practiced in April 2010 before the earliest possible priority dates of the 2011 and 2015 prior art references, and so they can't be used as prior art under Section 102 of the Patent Act. Both MPOWERD and LuminAID make solar-powered lanterns...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS