Fintech Exec Wants SEC's Discovery 'Haystack' Organized

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT) -- A man accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of playing a role in an $18 million securities scam has asked a Minnesota federal judge to order the SEC to turn over its evidence in a reasonably organized system. Lawrence C. Blaney, who was once the executive vice president of sales for Digiliti Money Group Inc., filed a March 27 motion to compel further responses to requests for production in the matter, accusing the SEC of sending him a “haystack” of material instead of an organized set of files that support the regulator’s allegations. Blaney told U.S. District Judge Paul...

