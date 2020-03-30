4th Circ. Urged To Revisit FERC Timeliness On $35M Penalty

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania-based hedge fund has told the Fourth Circuit that it gave the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission too much leeway to file suit on its own timeline in pursuit of approximately $35 million in penalties and disgorgement over alleged market manipulation and asked the court to revisit the matter. Powhatan Energy Fund LLC and Houlihan Chen, who made trades for the fund, argued Friday that a Fourth Circuit panel in February provided multiple timelines and improperly dislodged the five-year statute of limitations from when the alleged improper trades actually occurred. FERC enforcement staff alleged that Chen — on behalf of Powhatan, HEEP Fund...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS