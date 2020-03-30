Civil Liberties Firm Backs Challenge To FTC Authority

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The New Civil Liberties Alliance has thrown its weight behind a constitutional challenge to the Federal Trade Commission’s in-house enforcement process, backing body camera maker Axon’s battle in Arizona federal court over an ongoing administrative merger review. The nonprofit law firm, which is led by conservative legal scholar Philip Hamburger, fired off a brief in the case Friday, pushing back on the court’s inclination to throw out the lawsuit. While a telephonic hearing on the case’s fate is slated for Wednesday morning, U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza issued a tentative ruling earlier this month finding that the challenge is out...

