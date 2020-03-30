FTC Fights Surescripts' Bid For DC Circuit Appeal

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has urged a D.C. federal court not to allow Surescripts an immediate appeal of its lost dismissal bid, arguing that the questions the electronic prescription provider is trying to raise would not move the monopolization case any closer to a conclusion. Surescripts is asking the district court to certify an appeal to the D.C. Circuit on two key issues with a January ruling that denied the company’s motion to dismiss. The appeal would target the court’s finding that the suit is a “proper” case under Sect. 13(b) of the FTC Act and would also ask whether low...

