The Top In-House Hires Of March

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires during March, a month that saw the escalation of the COVID-19 outbreak across the United States, included high-profile appointments at Wells Fargo, T-Mobile and Avis. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Ellen Patterson Wells Fargo & Co. recruited TD Bank Group's general counsel, Ellen Patterson, as its next senior executive vice president and general counsel. She first started working at TD Bank in 2012 as general counsel of its U.S. banking operations, and five years later assumed her most recent position as group head and general counsel. Patterson's hire...

