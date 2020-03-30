Anthem Affiliate Settles $99M Merger Escrow Suit In Del.

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- An Anthem Inc. affiliate agreed Friday to release a $99 million merger escrow to the sellers of a trio of Florida health insurers after a new U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit in New York undercut the affiliate's defense in a looming Delaware Chancery Court contract battle. In a letter to Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick, Kevin M. Coen of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell LLP, counsel for ATH Holding Company LLC, agreed to release the cash after none of the three acquired businesses were named in a DOJ False Claims Act suit filed Thursday against Anthem in the Southern District of New...

