US Trustee Says Melinta Plan Releases Go Too Far

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee’s Office is arguing to a Delaware bankruptcy judge that the legal liability releases in antibiotics maker Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s proposed Chapter 11 “far exceed” what is allowed under Delaware case law. In an objection to the plan filed Friday, U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara said the plan would release too many parties from legal liability and leave shareholders with no vote in or distribution under the plan, forcing them to take action to preserve their rights to sue plan parties. Melinta sought bankruptcy protection in late December, saying it had been struggling in a difficult market for new antibiotics...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS